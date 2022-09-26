Rumble Inc. (RUM) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) is 11.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.67 and a high of $18.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RUM stock was last observed hovering at around $13.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.22% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.8% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 19.8% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.03, the stock is -1.88% and 9.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.09 million and changing -9.21% at the moment leaves the stock 5.09% off its SMA200. RUM registered 23.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.95%.

The stock witnessed a 18.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.46%, and is -0.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.01% over the week and 12.65% over the month.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) has around 39 employees, a market worth around $506.22M and $11.18M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 24.41% and -35.04% from its 52-week high.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rumble Inc. (RUM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rumble Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.20M, and float is at 30.69M with Short Float at 2.41%.