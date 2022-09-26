Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) down -1.26% since start of the year

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) is -1.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.44 and a high of $16.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBRA stock was last observed hovering at around $13.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.15% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 4.5% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.37, the stock is -8.23% and -11.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.88 million and changing -1.84% at the moment leaves the stock -3.98% off its SMA200. SBRA registered -13.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.44%.

The stock witnessed a -13.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.86%, and is -3.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 2.75% over the month.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $3.15B and $583.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 71.50 and Fwd P/E is 19.87. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.87% and -19.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.10%).

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -177.40% this year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 230.97M, and float is at 228.03M with Short Float at 4.26%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Andrews Harold W. Jr.,the company’sExecutive VP, CFO & Secretary. SEC filings show that Andrews Harold W. Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $13.55 per share for a total of $1.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) that is trading 4.28% up over the past 12 months and Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is -22.20% lower over the same period. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) is -14.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.