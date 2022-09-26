Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:SAND Stock Is Going Next

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) is -9.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.30 and a high of $9.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SAND stock was last observed hovering at around $6.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49%.

Currently trading at $5.59, the stock is -7.20% and -5.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.89 million and changing -8.06% at the moment leaves the stock -15.06% off its SMA200. SAND registered -6.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.66%.

The stock witnessed a -10.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.13%, and is -6.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.33% over the week and 4.88% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 19.28 and Fwd P/E is 34.94. Distance from 52-week low is 5.37% and -39.11% from its 52-week high.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.70% this year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 280.11M, and float is at 168.32M with Short Float at 2.37%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (CMCL) that is -25.19% lower over the past 12 months. Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) is -67.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.