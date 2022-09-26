Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) – The 71.86% Upside Potential Remains

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) is -87.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.68 and a high of $19.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPRO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.38% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 60.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.97, the stock is 91.64% and 117.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 41.49 million and changing -10.45% at the moment leaves the stock -64.80% off its SMA200. SPRO registered -89.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.55%.

The stock witnessed a 110.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 109.57%, and is 118.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.08% over the week and 20.85% over the month.

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) has around 41 employees, a market worth around $77.11M and $9.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 189.66% and -90.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-64.40%).

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spero Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.50% this year.

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.98M, and float is at 29.54M with Short Float at 0.93%.

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shukla Sath,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Shukla Sath sold 6,017 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 29 at a price of $0.89 per share for a total of $5378.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56064.0 shares.

Spero Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 26 that Aquilo Capital Management, LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 39,727 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 26 and was made at $5.24 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.32 million shares of the SPRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, Aquilo Capital Management, LLC (10% Owner) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $8.79 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 5,281,504 shares of Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO).

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -0.25% down over the past 12 months and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is 33.25% higher over the same period. Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is 18.80% up on the 1-year trading charts.