The Macerich Company (MAC) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -54.57% Change This Year

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) is -54.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.11 and a high of $22.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $10.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.75% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 1.88% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.85, the stock is -16.46% and -21.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.45 million and changing -3.68% at the moment leaves the stock -40.27% off its SMA200. MAC registered -56.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.53%.

The stock witnessed a -21.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.84%, and is -13.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.95% over the week and 3.84% over the month.

The Macerich Company (MAC) has around 639 employees, a market worth around $1.75B and $861.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.64. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -3.21% and -65.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.20%).

The Macerich Company (MAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Macerich Company (MAC) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Macerich Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 104.30% this year.

The Macerich Company (MAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 214.99M, and float is at 206.06M with Short Float at 6.88%.

The Macerich Company (MAC) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at The Macerich Company (MAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zecchini Christopher J,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Zecchini Christopher J sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 20 at a price of $8.74 per share for a total of $17484.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9458.0 shares.

The Macerich Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 19 that O HERN THOMAS E (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 11,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 19 and was made at $8.99 per share for $99833.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the MAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 19, Healey Doug J (Senior EVP, Head of Leasing) acquired 2,800 shares at an average price of $8.92 for $24976.0. The insider now directly holds 67,796 shares of The Macerich Company (MAC).

The Macerich Company (MAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) that is trading -31.43% down over the past 12 months.