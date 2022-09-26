These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is -11.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.43 and a high of $4.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GNW stock was last observed hovering at around $3.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 28.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.58, the stock is -11.75% and -13.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.43 million and changing -5.29% at the moment leaves the stock -10.03% off its SMA200. GNW registered 1.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.02%.

The stock witnessed a -17.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.28%, and is -7.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.80% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $1.90B and $7.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.31 and Fwd P/E is 3.74. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.37% and -22.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genworth Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.00% this year.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 509.00M, and float is at 496.96M with Short Float at 2.76%.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McInerney Thomas J,the company’sPresident and CEO; Director. SEC filings show that McInerney Thomas J sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $4.25 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.84 million shares.

Genworth Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that McInerney Thomas J (President and CEO; Director) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $3.95 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.94 million shares of the GNW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, McInerney Thomas J (President and CEO; Director) disposed off 150,000 shares at an average price of $4.17 for $0.63 million. The insider now directly holds 2,815,504 shares of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW).

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) that is trading -14.08% down over the past 12 months and Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) that is -22.37% lower over the same period. Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is -33.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.