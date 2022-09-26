Things appear to be looking up for Bilibili Inc. (BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) is -65.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.93 and a high of $89.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BILI stock was last observed hovering at around $16.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $200.79 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.47% off the consensus price target high of $292.46 offered by 41 analysts, but current levels are 85.92% higher than the price target low of $114.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.18, the stock is -22.49% and -29.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.84 million and changing -1.64% at the moment leaves the stock -43.82% off its SMA200. BILI registered -78.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.62%.

The stock witnessed a -33.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.82%, and is -5.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.32% over the week and 5.92% over the month.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) has around 12281 employees, a market worth around $6.43B and $2.96B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -43.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.37% and -81.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.10%).

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is a “Overweight”. 41 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 28 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bilibili Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/22/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -105.20% this year.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 394.74M, and float is at 296.39M with Short Float at 10.13%.