Things appear to be looking up for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) is -24.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $108.41 and a high of $167.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HLT stock was last observed hovering at around $119.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.09%.

Currently trading at $118.33, the stock is -9.29% and -8.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.39 million and changing -0.91% at the moment leaves the stock -14.71% off its SMA200. HLT registered -12.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.09%.

The stock witnessed a -11.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.39%, and is -9.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.69% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) has around 142000 employees, a market worth around $32.75B and $7.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.35 and Fwd P/E is 20.97. Profit margin for the company is 12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.15% and -29.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 156.50% this year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 278.00M, and float is at 269.46M with Short Float at 2.01%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHUYLER MATTHEW W. SEC filings show that SCHUYLER MATTHEW W sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 18 at a price of $120.00 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that SCHUYLER MATTHEW Wsold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $121.31 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the HLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, STEENLAND DOUGLAS M (Director) acquired 1,967 shares at an average price of $127.69 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 24,053 shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT).

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) that is trading -41.90% down over the past 12 months and Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is -8.29% lower over the same period. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) is -27.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.