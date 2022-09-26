Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) is -93.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $3.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TUEM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $0.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.20 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 30.0% higher than the price target low of $0.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.14, the stock is -47.31% and -49.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.94 million and changing -6.60% at the moment leaves the stock -85.89% off its SMA200. TUEM registered -94.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -88.24%.

The stock witnessed a -57.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.82%, and is -22.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.93% over the week and 18.61% over the month.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) has around 1607 employees, a market worth around $12.90M and $765.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.51% and -95.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tuesday Morning Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 101.30% this year.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.10M, and float is at 79.34M with Short Float at 7.89%.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times.