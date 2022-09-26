Unilever PLC (UL) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) is -18.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.54 and a high of $55.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UL stock was last observed hovering at around $45.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.81% off its average median price target of $48.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.39% off the consensus price target high of $58.77 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -11.38% lower than the price target low of $39.37 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.85, the stock is -3.80% and -6.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.2 million and changing -3.96% at the moment leaves the stock -8.04% off its SMA200. UL registered -20.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.70%.

The stock witnessed a -6.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.19%, and is -2.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.38% over the week and 1.27% over the month.

Unilever PLC (UL) has around 148000 employees, a market worth around $116.25B and $55.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.71. Distance from 52-week low is 3.08% and -20.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Unilever PLC (UL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unilever PLC (UL) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unilever PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.20% this year.

Unilever PLC (UL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.56B, and float is at 2.55B with Short Float at 0.15%.

Unilever PLC (UL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) that is trading -1.49% down over the past 12 months and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is -5.97% lower over the same period. General Mills Inc. (GIS) is 31.34% up on the 1-year trading charts.