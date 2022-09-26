Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) – The -51.37% Downside Potential Remains

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE: EVTL) is 23.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.72 and a high of $18.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EVTL stock was last observed hovering at around $6.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.01% off its average median price target of $5.47 for the next 12 months. It is also -25.08% off the consensus price target high of $6.62 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -91.67% lower than the price target low of $4.32 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.28, the stock is 44.20% and 25.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.68 million and changing 32.06% at the moment leaves the stock 21.18% off its SMA200. EVTL registered -16.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.04%.

The stock witnessed a 32.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 113.40%, and is 33.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.28% over the week and 9.14% over the month.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) has around 237 employees, a market worth around $1.31B and $0.07M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 204.41% and -55.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-436.50%).

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 178.33M, and float is at 45.40M with Short Float at 1.13%.