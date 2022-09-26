What should you know before buying stock in Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) is -78.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.04 and a high of $9.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BITF stock was last observed hovering at around $1.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $3.87 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.35% off the consensus price target high of $3.87 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 72.35% higher than the price target low of $3.87 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.07, the stock is -15.38% and -25.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.0 million and changing -2.73% at the moment leaves the stock -61.61% off its SMA200. BITF registered -78.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.05%.

The stock witnessed a -27.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.67%, and is -13.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.78% over the week and 7.73% over the month.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has around 106 employees, a market worth around $296.80M and $251.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -55.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.88% and -88.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bitfarms Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 168.10% this year.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 203.50M, and float is at 171.76M with Short Float at 8.94%.