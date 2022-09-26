Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) is -30.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.66 and a high of $51.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WPM stock was last observed hovering at around $31.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.38% off its average median price target of $50.97 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.55% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 18.61% higher than the price target low of $36.91 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.04, the stock is -5.61% and -8.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.35 million and changing -4.39% at the moment leaves the stock -25.37% off its SMA200. WPM registered -23.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.86%.

The stock witnessed a -8.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.36%, and is -6.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 3.30% over the month.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) has around 44 employees, a market worth around $14.19B and $1.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.51 and Fwd P/E is 23.05. Profit margin for the company is 63.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.30% and -42.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 48.30% this year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 451.52M, and float is at 449.83M with Short Float at 3.44%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is -32.85% lower over the past 12 months. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is -55.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.