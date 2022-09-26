Why Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) is -21.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.12 and a high of $17.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YMM stock was last observed hovering at around $6.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $83.92 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.84% off the consensus price target high of $127.30 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 90.85% higher than the price target low of $71.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.57, the stock is -8.23% and -14.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.61 million and changing 2.66% at the moment leaves the stock -15.30% off its SMA200. YMM registered -60.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.90%.

The stock witnessed a -6.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.20%, and is 0.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.62% over the week and 6.18% over the month.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) has around 7103 employees, a market worth around $7.08B and $801.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.33. Profit margin for the company is -29.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.47% and -62.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.50%).

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -87.70% this year.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.08B, and float is at 921.38M with Short Float at 3.44%.