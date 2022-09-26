Why Lennar Corporation (LEN) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is -33.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.54 and a high of $117.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LEN stock was last observed hovering at around $77.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $88.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.94% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -7.04% lower than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $77.07, the stock is -0.95% and -5.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.48 million and changing -0.46% at the moment leaves the stock -10.26% off its SMA200. LEN registered -22.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.12%.

The stock witnessed a -8.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.15%, and is 1.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.94% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) has around 10753 employees, a market worth around $21.96B and $31.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.11 and Fwd P/E is 5.87. Distance from 52-week low is 23.23% and -34.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.40%).

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lennar Corporation (LEN) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lennar Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.30% this year.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 289.89M, and float is at 263.45M with Short Float at 4.69%.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Lennar Corporation (LEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Collins David M,the company’sVP & Controller. SEC filings show that Collins David M sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 21 at a price of $82.00 per share for a total of $1.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41382.0 shares.

Lennar Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that SUSTANA MARK (VP/General Counsel/Secretary) sold a total of 22,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $71.69 per share for $1.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46279.0 shares of the LEN stock.

Lennar Corporation (LEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) that is trading -18.21% down over the past 12 months and Lennar Corporation (LEN) that is -22.55% lower over the same period.