Why Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) is -11.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.89 and a high of $6.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MUFG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $6.56 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.9% off the consensus price target high of $7.81 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 3.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.85, the stock is -4.44% and -7.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.46 million and changing -2.61% at the moment leaves the stock -15.46% off its SMA200. MUFG registered -20.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.63%.

The stock witnessed a -8.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.45%, and is -3.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.76% over the week and 1.46% over the month.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) has around 135049 employees, a market worth around $66.71B and $22.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.28 and Fwd P/E is 6.64. Profit margin for the company is 27.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.72% and -28.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.20% this year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.59B, and float is at 12.35B with Short Float at 0.05%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) that is trading -23.02% down over the past 12 months and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) that is -22.00% lower over the same period. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) is -22.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.