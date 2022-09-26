Why Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) is -67.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.69 and a high of $47.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NEOG stock was last observed hovering at around $14.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.05% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 26.05% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.79, the stock is -17.40% and -27.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.88 million and changing -1.20% at the moment leaves the stock -49.70% off its SMA200. NEOG registered -65.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.35%.

The stock witnessed a -27.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.90%, and is -8.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.66% over the week and 5.24% over the month.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) has around 2108 employees, a market worth around $3.24B and $527.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.09 and Fwd P/E is 25.50. Profit margin for the company is 9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.68% and -69.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Neogen Corporation (NEOG) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Neogen Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/20/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.30% this year.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 216.11M, and float is at 215.80M with Short Float at 15.96%.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Neogen Corporation (NEOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vetter Darci L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Vetter Darci L bought 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $21.83 per share for a total of $24013.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1384.0 shares.

Neogen Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 02 that Green Ronald D (Director) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 02 and was made at $22.50 per share for $33750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10694.0 shares of the NEOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, ADENT JOHN EDWARD (President & CEO) acquired 17,500 shares at an average price of $23.07 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 58,103 shares of Neogen Corporation (NEOG).

Neogen Corporation (NEOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -14.38% down over the past 12 months. Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) is 63.23% up on the 1-year trading charts.