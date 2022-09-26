Why Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) is -19.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.66 and a high of $9.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSEC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $6.77, the stock is -9.04% and -11.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.79 million and changing -1.74% at the moment leaves the stock -14.44% off its SMA200. PSEC registered -14.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.93%.

The stock witnessed a -15.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.92%, and is -7.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.84% over the week and 2.58% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 5.05 and Fwd P/E is 7.96. Distance from 52-week low is 1.65% and -25.28% from its 52-week high.

Prospect Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.70% this year.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 394.80M, and float is at 286.43M with Short Float at 2.69%.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Van Dask Kristin Lea,the company’sCFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO. SEC filings show that Van Dask Kristin Lea bought 2,650 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $7.35 per share for a total of $19478.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 53331.0 shares.

Prospect Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that Stark Eugene S (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $7.35 per share for $14700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50000.0 shares of the PSEC stock.