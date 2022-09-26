Why should you keep an eye on Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is -29.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $463.91 and a high of $677.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVGO stock was last observed hovering at around $477.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.93% off its average median price target of $650.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.53% off the consensus price target high of $775.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 13.21% higher than the price target low of $540.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $468.68, the stock is -7.39% and -10.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.94 million and changing -1.87% at the moment leaves the stock -17.08% off its SMA200. AVGO registered -7.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.18%.

The stock witnessed a -11.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.94%, and is -6.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.61% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $193.43B and $31.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.42 and Fwd P/E is 11.53. Profit margin for the company is 31.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.03% and -30.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is a “Buy”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Broadcom Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 137.10% this year.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 405.00M, and float is at 395.43M with Short Float at 1.43%.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bryant Diane M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Bryant Diane M sold 476 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $629.55 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1560.0 shares.

Broadcom Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Spears Kirsten M. (VP CFO & Chief Accounting Ofcr) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $636.23 per share for $1.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34546.0 shares of the AVGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 28, Spears Kirsten M. (VP CFO & Chief Accounting Ofcr) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $625.86 for $1.88 million. The insider now directly holds 36,546 shares of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO).

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -44.33% down over the past 12 months. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -9.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.