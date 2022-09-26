Why should you keep an eye on Steelcase Inc. (SCS)?

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) is -37.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.06 and a high of $13.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SCS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.98% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.92% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 26.7% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.33, the stock is -31.09% and -34.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.0 million and changing -11.79% at the moment leaves the stock -36.68% off its SMA200. SCS registered -42.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -34.61%.

The stock witnessed a -39.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.38%, and is -20.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.60% over the week and 4.62% over the month.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) has around 11800 employees, a market worth around $936.99M and $2.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 215.59 and Fwd P/E is 8.22. Profit margin for the company is 0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -9.06% and -44.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Steelcase Inc. (SCS) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Steelcase Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/20/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -84.60% this year.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.70M, and float is at 106.13M with Short Float at 4.29%.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Steelcase Inc. (SCS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Shaughnessy Lizbeth S,the company’sSVP, CAO, GC and Secretary. SEC filings show that O’Shaughnessy Lizbeth S sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $11.26 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Steelcase Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 27 that Niemann Jennifer C (Director) sold a total of 3,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 27 and was made at $11.98 per share for $46708.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19346.0 shares of the SCS stock.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HNI Corporation (HNI) that is trading -25.80% down over the past 12 months and Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU) that is 32.13% higher over the same period.