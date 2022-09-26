Why should you keep an eye on Wipro Limited (WIT)?

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) is -51.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.81 and a high of $9.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WIT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $5.22 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.01% off the consensus price target high of $7.03 offered by 41 analysts, but current levels are -16.59% lower than the price target low of $4.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.78, the stock is -5.38% and -8.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.12 million and changing -0.62% at the moment leaves the stock -28.91% off its SMA200. WIT registered -50.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.72%.

The stock witnessed a -7.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.93%, and is -3.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.61% over the week and 1.63% over the month.

Wipro Limited (WIT) has around 258574 employees, a market worth around $27.25B and $10.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.38 and Fwd P/E is 14.57. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.62% and -52.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.30%).

Wipro Limited (WIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wipro Limited (WIT) is a “Hold”. 41 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 10 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wipro Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/18/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.90% this year.

Wipro Limited (WIT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.47B, and float is at 1.48B with Short Float at 0.89%.

Wipro Limited (WIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -24.20% down over the past 12 months and HP Inc. (HPQ) that is -9.40% lower over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -6.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.