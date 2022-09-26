Why should you keep an eye on Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)?

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is -29.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.20 and a high of $99.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WYNN stock was last observed hovering at around $60.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54% off its average median price target of $77.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.02% off the consensus price target high of $117.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 3.79% higher than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.65, the stock is -4.42% and -5.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.13 million and changing -0.90% at the moment leaves the stock -17.49% off its SMA200. WYNN registered -28.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.69%.

The stock witnessed a -5.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.33%, and is -8.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.50% over the week and 4.77% over the month.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has around 26950 employees, a market worth around $6.85B and $3.90B in sales. Fwd P/E is 47.83. Profit margin for the company is -16.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.82% and -39.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.40%).

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wynn Resorts Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.70% this year.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 114.47M, and float is at 103.45M with Short Float at 6.60%.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mulroy Patricia,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Mulroy Patricia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 at a price of $66.14 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6781.0 shares.

Wynn Resorts Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 08 that Mulroy Patricia (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 08 and was made at $67.11 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8781.0 shares of the WYNN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, Mulroy Patricia (Director) disposed off 400 shares at an average price of $94.25 for $37700.0. The insider now directly holds 7,307 shares of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN).

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) that is trading -4.86% down over the past 12 months and DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) that is -71.05% lower over the same period. MGM Resorts International (MGM) is -32.70% down on the 1-year trading charts.