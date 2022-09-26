Will HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) is -6.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.56 and a high of $38.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HSBC stock was last observed hovering at around $29.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.06% off its average median price target of $46.04 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.84% off the consensus price target high of $46.04 offered by analysts, but current levels are 38.84% higher than the price target low of $46.04 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.16, the stock is -7.90% and -10.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.4 million and changing -3.63% at the moment leaves the stock -13.46% off its SMA200. HSBC registered 8.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.40%.

The stock witnessed a -8.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.74%, and is -7.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.77% over the week and 1.61% over the month.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) has around 218866 employees, a market worth around $115.85B and $39.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.34. Distance from 52-week low is 10.17% and -27.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

HSBC Holdings plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 222.50% this year.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.99B, and float is at 3.98B with Short Float at 0.23%.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -23.89% down over the past 12 months and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) that is -5.55% lower over the same period. Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) is -33.33% down on the 1-year trading charts.