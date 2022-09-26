YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) Is Down -62.53% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) is -62.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.80 and a high of $108.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YETI stock was last observed hovering at around $32.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.3% off its average median price target of $54.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.16% off the consensus price target high of $76.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 27.81% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.04, the stock is -14.68% and -26.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.77 million and changing -4.02% at the moment leaves the stock -43.74% off its SMA200. YETI registered -68.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.92%.

The stock witnessed a -22.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.95%, and is -10.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.32% over the week and 4.58% over the month.

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) has around 823 employees, a market worth around $2.79B and $1.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.85 and Fwd P/E is 10.74. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.39% and -71.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.30%).

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

YETI Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.20% this year.

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.17M, and float is at 85.92M with Short Float at 7.58%.

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reintjes Matthew J,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Reintjes Matthew J sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $87.30 per share for a total of $2.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69110.0 shares.

YETI Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Reintjes Matthew J (President and CEO) sold a total of 40,004 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $101.02 per share for $4.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69110.0 shares of the YETI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Zambetti Kirk A (SVP of Sales) disposed off 10,475 shares at an average price of $105.00 for $1.1 million. The insider now directly holds 23,370 shares of YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI).

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) that is trading -24.62% down over the past 12 months and Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) that is -40.76% lower over the same period. Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is -65.62% down on the 1-year trading charts.