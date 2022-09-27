American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) is -87.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $3.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVCT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.31, the stock is 28.58% and 44.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 256.05 million and changing -8.58% at the moment leaves the stock -59.83% off its SMA200. AVCT registered -89.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.04%.

The stock witnessed a 127.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.06%, and is 30.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 32.23% over the week and 39.55% over the month.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) has around 356 employees, a market worth around $36.12M and $19.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 134.17% and -90.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-246.00%).

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -184.30% this year.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.50M, and float is at 79.08M with Short Float at 21.47%.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tessler Michael,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Tessler Michael sold 41,667 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 02 at a price of $0.18 per share for a total of $7563.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.92 million shares.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that MOCK LAWRENCE E, JR. (Director) bought a total of 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $0.40 per share for $100000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21.42 million shares of the AVCT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, LOCKHART DENNIS P (Director) acquired 260,000 shares at an average price of $0.39 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 287,015 shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT).