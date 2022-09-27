Analysts suggest Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) could spike 25.92% in a year

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) is -17.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.30 and a high of $13.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHO stock was last observed hovering at around $9.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.92% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 3.7% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.63, the stock is -11.80% and -13.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.5 million and changing -1.73% at the moment leaves the stock -14.41% off its SMA200. SHO registered -21.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.14%.

The stock witnessed a -18.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.03%, and is -14.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.52% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $2.09B and $764.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.20 and Fwd P/E is 25.01. Profit margin for the company is 19.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.60% and -30.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.50%).

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 103.20% this year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 213.18M, and float is at 208.63M with Short Float at 11.49%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Springer Robert C,the company’sPresident and CIO. SEC filings show that Springer Robert C sold 1 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $12.35 per share for a total of $12.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.54 million shares.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that PASQUALE DOUGLAS M (Interim CEO) bought a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $10.63 per share for $95670.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the SHO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, PASQUALE DOUGLAS M (Interim CEO) acquired 1,765 shares at an average price of $11.00 for $19415.0. The insider now directly holds 350,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO).

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading -22.40% down over the past 12 months and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is -8.49% lower over the same period. Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) is -18.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.