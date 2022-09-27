Are we looking at the next big move in Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)?

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) is -6.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.70 and a high of $6.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AUY stock was last observed hovering at around $4.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.71% off the consensus price target high of $8.20 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 28.52% higher than the price target low of $5.54 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.96, the stock is -10.43% and -15.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.45 million and changing -1.98% at the moment leaves the stock -18.58% off its SMA200. AUY registered 0.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.16%.

The stock witnessed a -19.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.48%, and is -9.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.63% over the week and 4.55% over the month.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) has around 5858 employees, a market worth around $4.05B and $1.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.30 and Fwd P/E is 17.07. Profit margin for the company is 14.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.03% and -38.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yamana Gold Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.40% this year.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 961.06M, and float is at 957.54M with Short Float at 2.24%.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading 14.35% up over the past 12 months and Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is -19.83% lower over the same period. Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is -22.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.