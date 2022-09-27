AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) on Track to Reach $71.97 in a Year

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) is -8.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.63 and a high of $71.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AZN stock was last observed hovering at around $54.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.56% off its average median price target of $71.97 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.69% off the consensus price target high of $101.36 offered by analysts, but current levels are 6.28% higher than the price target low of $56.57 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.02, the stock is -11.65% and -16.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.91 million and changing -2.86% at the moment leaves the stock -15.42% off its SMA200. AZN registered -12.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.59%.

The stock witnessed a -22.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.28%, and is -8.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 1.93% over the month.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has around 83100 employees, a market worth around $168.46B and $44.04B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.57. Profit margin for the company is -2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.14% and -26.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

AstraZeneca PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -96.80% this year.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.10B, and float is at 2.99B with Short Float at 0.30%.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 32.73% up over the past 12 months and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is -32.90% lower over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 0.82% up on the 1-year trading charts.