B2Gold Corp. (BTG): These Numbers Show Where AMEX:BTG Stock Is Going Next

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) is -27.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.91 and a high of $5.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BTG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

Currently trading at $2.85, the stock is -12.08% and -14.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.66 million and changing -4.36% at the moment leaves the stock -25.78% off its SMA200. BTG registered -17.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.10%.

The stock witnessed a -15.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.13%, and is -15.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.00% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 8.14 and Fwd P/E is 8.14. Distance from 52-week low is -2.06% and -43.79% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.30% this year.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.07B, and float is at 1.05B with Short Float at 0.89%.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Insider Activity

A total of 102 insider transactions have happened at B2Gold Corp. (BTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 50 times.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -35.67% down over the past 12 months and Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is -56.31% lower over the same period.