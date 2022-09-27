Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) is -24.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.26 and a high of $25.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOLD stock was last observed hovering at around $14.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29%.

Currently trading at $14.19, the stock is -6.80% and -9.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.03 million and changing -2.00% at the moment leaves the stock -27.08% off its SMA200. GOLD registered -19.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.52%.

The stock witnessed a -12.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.98%, and is -8.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.42% over the week and 3.21% over the month.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has around 21300 employees, a market worth around $26.15B and $11.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.62 and Fwd P/E is 13.94. Profit margin for the company is 16.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.49% and -44.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.00% this year.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.78B, and float is at 1.76B with Short Float at 5.18%.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) that is trading -25.68% down over the past 12 months and Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) that is 0.00% lower over the same period. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is -9.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.