BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) Is Down -84.45% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX: NILE) is -84.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $2.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NILE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.19, the stock is -29.36% and -37.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.15 million and changing -3.54% at the moment leaves the stock -69.89% off its SMA200. NILE registered -91.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.58%.

The stock witnessed a -39.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.89%, and is -17.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.37% over the week and 7.06% over the month.

BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) has around 323 employees, a market worth around $64.50M and $27.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 0.00% and -92.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.00%).

BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 87.40% this year.

BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 289.67M, and float is at 285.19M with Short Float at 6.23%.

BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by AULT MILTON C III,the company’sExecutive Chairman. SEC filings show that AULT MILTON C III bought 25,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $0.19 per share for a total of $4970.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.44 million shares.

BitNile Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 23 that AULT MILTON C III (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 1,370,514 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 23 and was made at $0.21 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44.05 million shares of the NILE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 20, BitNile Holdings, Inc. (10% Owner) acquired 2,082 shares at an average price of $6.03 for $12556.0. The insider now directly holds 1,763,000 shares of BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE).