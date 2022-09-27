Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Is Up 27.55% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) is 27.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.97 and a high of $27.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHNG stock was last observed hovering at around $27.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $27.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.73% off the consensus price target high of $27.75 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -5.9% lower than the price target low of $25.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.27, the stock is 6.85% and 9.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.59 million and changing -0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 20.08% off its SMA200. CHNG registered 27.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.12%.

The stock witnessed a 9.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.21%, and is 7.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.55% over the week and 0.91% over the month.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $8.93B and $3.50B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.37. Profit margin for the company is -2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.75% and -0.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 49.40% this year.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 326.56M, and float is at 325.74M with Short Float at 4.04%.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rareshide Paul,the company’sSVP, Corporate Controller. SEC filings show that Rareshide Paul sold 4,579 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $20.60 per share for a total of $94329.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29362.0 shares.

Change Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Martin Steven B. (EVP, Enterprise Technology) sold a total of 8,857 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $21.35 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the CHNG stock.