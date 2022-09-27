Check out this: UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) could be on the verge of a big rally

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) is 1.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $383.12 and a high of $553.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UNH stock was last observed hovering at around $513.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.25% off its average median price target of $590.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.94% off the consensus price target high of $635.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -5.91% lower than the price target low of $480.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $508.36, the stock is -2.44% and -4.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.85 million and changing -1.02% at the moment leaves the stock 1.19% off its SMA200. UNH registered 24.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.91%.

The stock witnessed a -6.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.53%, and is -2.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) has around 350000 employees, a market worth around $479.07B and $306.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.56 and Fwd P/E is 20.46. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.69% and -8.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.50%).

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is a “Buy”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.80% this year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 937.00M, and float is at 929.96M with Short Float at 0.45%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROOS THOMAS E,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that ROOS THOMAS E sold 465 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $542.37 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34786.0 shares.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that McMahon Dirk C (Pres. & COO, UHG & CEO, UHC) sold a total of 14,715 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $543.32 per share for $7.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50108.0 shares of the UNH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, REX JOHN F (EVP Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 13,183 shares at an average price of $541.53 for $7.14 million. The insider now directly holds 141,508 shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH).

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CVS Health Corporation (CVS) that is trading 15.38% up over the past 12 months and Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) that is 17.52% higher over the same period. Cigna Corporation (CI) is 35.76% up on the 1-year trading charts.