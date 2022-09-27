Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) is -57.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.05 and a high of $10.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $6.11 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.05% off the consensus price target high of $7.37 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 2.41% higher than the price target low of $4.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.05, the stock is -21.21% and -24.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.69 million and changing -2.17% at the moment leaves the stock -43.92% off its SMA200. CS registered -58.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.93%.

The stock witnessed a -25.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.93%, and is -22.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.94% over the week and 3.87% over the month.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) has around 51410 employees, a market worth around $12.47B and $9.58B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -37.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.00% and -63.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is a “Underweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.70, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 7 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Credit Suisse Group AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -163.50% this year.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.65B, and float is at 2.59B with Short Float at 0.53%.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -26.36% down over the past 12 months and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) that is -36.06% lower over the same period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is 21.70% up on the 1-year trading charts.