DB Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Now

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) is -35.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.54 and a high of $16.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DB stock was last observed hovering at around $8.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22%.

Currently trading at $8.12, the stock is -6.18% and -6.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.68 million and changing -2.64% at the moment leaves the stock -26.30% off its SMA200. DB registered -36.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.01%.

The stock witnessed a -3.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.53%, and is -11.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 2.95% over the month.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) has around 82698 employees, a market worth around $17.88B and $17.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.02 and Fwd P/E is 4.60. Profit margin for the company is 13.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.69% and -51.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 62.00% this year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.08B, and float is at 1.94B with Short Float at 0.48%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) that is trading -58.70% down over the past 12 months and Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is -35.71% lower over the same period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is -34.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.