Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) is -4.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.21 and a high of $47.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENB stock was last observed hovering at around $38.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.82% off its average median price target of $46.46 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.52% off the consensus price target high of $52.06 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 9.55% higher than the price target low of $41.14 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.21, the stock is -10.22% and -12.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.38 million and changing -2.16% at the moment leaves the stock -13.23% off its SMA200. ENB registered -7.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.74%.

The stock witnessed a -16.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.78%, and is -10.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 2.05% over the month.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has around 10900 employees, a market worth around $79.39B and $38.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.76 and Fwd P/E is 12.10. Profit margin for the company is 9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.78% and -21.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enbridge Inc. (ENB) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enbridge Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.60% this year.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.03B, and float is at 2.02B with Short Float at 1.23%.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hess Corporation (HES) that is trading 33.71% up over the past 12 months and Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) that is 31.80% higher over the same period. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is 6.81% up on the 1-year trading charts.