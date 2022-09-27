Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) is -23.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.87 and a high of $11.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ETRN stock was last observed hovering at around $8.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23%.

Currently trading at $7.89, the stock is -14.71% and -10.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.5 million and changing -2.83% at the moment leaves the stock -4.71% off its SMA200. ETRN registered -21.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.52%.

The stock witnessed a -18.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.54%, and is -14.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.58% over the week and 4.21% over the month.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has around 766 employees, a market worth around $3.92B and $1.26B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.77. Distance from 52-week low is 34.41% and -31.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.70%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -413.70% this year.

The shares outstanding are 433.33M, and float is at 431.01M with Short Float at 3.67%.

