Farfetch Limited (FTCH) on Track to Reach $14.00 in a Year

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) is -75.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.52 and a high of $47.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FTCH stock was last observed hovering at around $8.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.69% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -35.0% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.10, the stock is -20.60% and -12.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.21 million and changing -5.48% at the moment leaves the stock -44.43% off its SMA200. FTCH registered -80.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.14%.

The stock witnessed a -15.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.78%, and is -21.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.61% over the week and 9.01% over the month.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) has around 6464 employees, a market worth around $3.23B and $2.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.23. Profit margin for the company is 71.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.23% and -82.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-58.50%).

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Farfetch Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 132.00% this year.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 382.81M, and float is at 318.15M with Short Float at 8.46%.