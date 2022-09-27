FedEx Corporation (FDX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is -44.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $146.65 and a high of $266.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FDX stock was last observed hovering at around $149.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.43%.

Currently trading at $142.90, the stock is -26.05% and -33.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.67 million and changing -4.31% at the moment leaves the stock -36.21% off its SMA200. FDX registered -36.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -36.93%.

The stock witnessed a -37.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.57%, and is -12.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.71% over the week and 3.30% over the month.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) has around 191000 employees, a market worth around $38.44B and $93.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.90 and Fwd P/E is 7.65. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.56% and -46.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.10% this year.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 259.00M, and float is at 240.00M with Short Float at 1.37%.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at FedEx Corporation (FDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carere Brie,the company’sEVP/Chief Customer Officer. SEC filings show that Carere Brie sold 11,235 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $228.85 per share for a total of $2.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16366.0 shares.

FedEx Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that Brannon Jill (EVP – Chief Sales Officer) sold a total of 1,406 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $237.77 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7785.0 shares of the FDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, Brannon Jill (EVP – Chief Sales Officer) disposed off 5,620 shares at an average price of $237.00 for $1.33 million. The insider now directly holds 8,113 shares of FedEx Corporation (FDX).

FedEx Corporation (FDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) that is trading -13.97% down over the past 12 months.