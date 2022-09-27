First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:AG Stock Is Going Next

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) is -41.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.31 and a high of $14.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19%.

Currently trading at $6.54, the stock is -13.64% and -13.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.47 million and changing -2.82% at the moment leaves the stock -33.26% off its SMA200. AG registered -44.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.85%.

The stock witnessed a -18.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.16%, and is -17.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.05% over the week and 5.31% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 3270.00 and Fwd P/E is 15.95. Distance from 52-week low is 3.65% and -55.42% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -400.00% this year.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 262.76M, and float is at 236.83M with Short Float at 7.88%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -35.67% down over the past 12 months and Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) that is -40.76% lower over the same period. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is -37.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.