Gerdau S.A. (GGB): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:GGB Stock Is Going Next

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) is -10.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.94 and a high of $6.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GGB stock was last observed hovering at around $4.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $6.62 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.88% off the consensus price target high of $8.25 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 13.13% higher than the price target low of $4.95 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.30, the stock is -6.93% and -7.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.45 million and changing -7.53% at the moment leaves the stock -16.14% off its SMA200. GGB registered -9.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.45%.

The stock witnessed a -11.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.44%, and is -8.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) has around 40061 employees, a market worth around $7.22B and $16.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.30 and Fwd P/E is 1.17. Profit margin for the company is 19.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.14% and -33.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.70%).

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 553.30% this year.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.70B, and float is at 622.98M with Short Float at 3.79%.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -16.70% down over the past 12 months and Nucor Corporation (NUE) that is 2.45% higher over the same period. ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) is -34.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.