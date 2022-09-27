Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) is -66.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.09 and a high of $15.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DNA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $2.80, the stock is -1.46% and -5.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.01 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -33.13% off its SMA200. DNA registered -77.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.50%.

The stock witnessed a -4.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.36%, and is -8.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.71% over the week and 8.57% over the month.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) has around 641 employees, a market worth around $4.68B and $539.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 33.97% and -82.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-119.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.40% this year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.62B, and float is at 830.38M with Short Float at 21.56%.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.