Is Gold Fields Limited (GFI) a good stock to buy now?

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) is -34.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.08 and a high of $17.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GFI stock was last observed hovering at around $7.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $7.15, the stock is -9.98% and -16.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.18 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -35.80% off its SMA200. GFI registered -11.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.31%.

The stock witnessed a -20.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.59%, and is -8.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.93% over the week and 4.30% over the month.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has around 5957 employees, a market worth around $6.84B and $4.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.10. Distance from 52-week low is 0.99% and -58.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.70%).

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gold Fields Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.70% this year.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 957.10M, and float is at 884.98M with Short Float at 5.49%.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) that is trading -19.03% down over the past 12 months and Kellogg Company (K) that is 14.35% higher over the same period. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is -25.68% down on the 1-year trading charts.