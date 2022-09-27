Is GSK plc (GSK) a good stock to buy now?

GSK plc (NYSE: GSK) is -35.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.09 and a high of $47.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GSK stock was last observed hovering at around $29.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54%.

Currently trading at $28.82, the stock is -8.39% and -19.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.3 million and changing -1.84% at the moment leaves the stock -31.95% off its SMA200. GSK registered -26.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.59%.

The stock witnessed a -14.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.22%, and is -6.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 1.61% over the month.

GSK plc (GSK) has around 90096 employees, a market worth around $58.29B and $36.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.65 and Fwd P/E is 8.27. Profit margin for the company is 13.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.93% and -39.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.80%).

GSK plc (GSK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GSK plc (GSK) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.10% this year.

GSK plc (GSK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.03B, and float is at 2.03B with Short Float at 0.62%.

GSK plc (GSK) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at GSK plc (GSK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.

GSK plc (GSK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading -12.15% down over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is -21.88% lower over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -0.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.