Is KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) a good stock to buy now?

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) is -17.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.31 and a high of $25.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BEKE stock was last observed hovering at around $16.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $147.45 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.96% off the consensus price target high of $205.97 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 83.89% higher than the price target low of $102.76 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.55, the stock is -6.03% and 2.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.98 million and changing 1.53% at the moment leaves the stock 1.43% off its SMA200. BEKE registered 0.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.44%.

The stock witnessed a -8.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.11%, and is -8.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 4.80% over the month.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) has around 110082 employees, a market worth around $19.71B and $8.79B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.87. Profit margin for the company is -8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 126.40% and -36.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.80%).

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KE Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/21/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -146.50% this year.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.19B, and float is at 877.30M with Short Float at 4.44%.