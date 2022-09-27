Is Rio Tinto Group (RIO) a good stock to buy now?

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) is -22.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.47 and a high of $84.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RIO stock was last observed hovering at around $52.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.94%.

Currently trading at $51.22, the stock is -8.35% and -11.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.23 million and changing -1.80% at the moment leaves the stock -24.92% off its SMA200. RIO registered -22.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.59%.

The stock witnessed a -14.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.72%, and is -9.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.37% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) has around 49000 employees, a market worth around $88.98B and $60.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.72. Profit margin for the company is 29.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.49% and -39.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.10%).

Rio Tinto Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 115.90% this year.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.62B, and float is at 1.06B with Short Float at 1.31%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading -17.30% down over the past 12 months. Vale S.A. (VALE) is -11.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.