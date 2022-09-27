Li Auto Inc. (LI) down -17.79% since start of the year

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) is -17.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.86 and a high of $41.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LI stock was last observed hovering at around $25.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.39% off its average median price target of $267.14 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.71% off the consensus price target high of $419.31 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are 75.92% higher than the price target low of $109.59 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.39, the stock is -0.27% and -13.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.84 million and changing 5.56% at the moment leaves the stock -8.33% off its SMA200. LI registered 1.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.04%.

The stock witnessed a -15.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.56%, and is 4.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.91% over the week and 5.36% over the month.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) has around 15157 employees, a market worth around $26.24B and $5.18B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.49. Profit margin for the company is -1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.52% and -36.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.40%).

Li Auto Inc. (LI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Li Auto Inc. (LI) is a “Buy”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 27 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Li Auto Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/18/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.10% this year.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 965.40M, and float is at 864.07M with Short Float at 3.75%.