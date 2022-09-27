NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is -13.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.22 and a high of $93.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NEE stock was last observed hovering at around $82.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.37% off its average median price target of $98.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.43% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 4.53% higher than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.15, the stock is -6.56% and -5.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.68 million and changing -1.66% at the moment leaves the stock -0.22% off its SMA200. NEE registered 0.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.32%.

The stock witnessed a -9.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.19%, and is -6.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.17% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) has around 15000 employees, a market worth around $161.41B and $17.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 62.14 and Fwd P/E is 26.26. Profit margin for the company is 14.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.72% and -13.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 18.70% this year.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.97B, and float is at 1.96B with Short Float at 1.51%.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reagan Ronald R,the company’sEVP, Eng., Const. & ISC. SEC filings show that Reagan Ronald R sold 9,307 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $88.79 per share for a total of $0.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18176.0 shares.

NextEra Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 01 that KETCHUM JOHN W (President & CEO) bought a total of 12,909 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 01 and was made at $78.33 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the NEE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Silagy Eric E (Chairman, Pres & CEO of Sub) acquired 13,128 shares at an average price of $76.45 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 233,684 shares of NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE).

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Southern Company (SO) that is trading 15.82% up over the past 12 months and Dominion Energy Inc. (D) that is 1.69% higher over the same period. American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is 16.55% up on the 1-year trading charts.