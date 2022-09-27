Nokia Oyj (NOK) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) is -31.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.22 and a high of $6.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOK stock was last observed hovering at around $4.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $4.24, the stock is -12.08% and -14.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.91 million and changing -0.47% at the moment leaves the stock -18.95% off its SMA200. NOK registered -24.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.04%.

The stock witnessed a -16.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.03%, and is -9.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 2.23% over the month.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) has around 87927 employees, a market worth around $25.06B and $22.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.98 and Fwd P/E is 8.91. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.47% and -33.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 163.90% this year.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.63B, and float is at 5.61B with Short Float at 0.39%.

Nokia Oyj (NOK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackBerry Limited (BB) that is trading -52.12% down over the past 12 months and Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is 2.62% higher over the same period. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is -6.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.