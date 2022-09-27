Paramount Global (PARA) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) is -34.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.87 and a high of $41.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PARA stock was last observed hovering at around $20.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51%.

Currently trading at $19.66, the stock is -14.17% and -19.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.83 million and changing -2.53% at the moment leaves the stock -33.95% off its SMA200. PARA registered -50.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.91%.

The stock witnessed a -24.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.33%, and is -14.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.00% over the week and 3.94% over the month.

Paramount Global (PARA) has around 22965 employees, a market worth around $13.31B and $29.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.17 and Fwd P/E is 11.91. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.06% and -52.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

Paramount Global is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.50% this year.

Paramount Global (PARA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 649.00M, and float is at 584.84M with Short Float at 9.68%.

Paramount Global (PARA) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Paramount Global (PARA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/ bought 646,764 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $32.37 per share for a total of $20.94 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32.01 million shares.

Paramount Global (PARA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 2.62% up over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -32.77% lower over the same period. Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is -62.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.